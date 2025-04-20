PoK residents themselves will demand merger with India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has asserted that the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) themselves will soon demand annexation with India.

“I am confident that the day is not far when the people of PoK will say they want to be merged with India,” Singh said.

“There was once a demand, raised from Lucknow itself by the Muslim League, to form Pakistan. Now the time has come for PoK to be integrated with India,” he added.

Highlighting India’s growing strength, Singh noted, “Today, India’s military capabilities have significantly increased. The BrahMos missile, manufactured in Lucknow, will not only serve India but will also be exported worldwide. I will inaugurate the facility on May 11.”

Singh was addressing a Prabudh Sammelan organized by the city BJP unit on Sunday.

He further emphasized India’s rising economic stature, stating, “India is currently the world’s fastest-growing economy. The global community now recognizes the strength of India’s knowledge traditions. We must make India a developed nation, building on this heritage.”

Praising the achievements of the Modi government, Singh said, “Our government has performed miraculously. Earlier, India was perceived as a country of the poor.”

“Today, that perception has changed. India’s economy has climbed from 11th to 5th position globally, and financial experts predict that we will break into the top three within the next two years.”

Discussing industrial and defence advancements, Singh pointed out, “Eleven years ago, only two factories manufactured mobile phones in India. Today, we have 270 manufacturing units. India now ranks first globally in digital transactions.”

He added, “Earlier, we had to import even small defence components. Now, defence exports have surged from R 6,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore, and by 2029, this figure is expected to touch Rs 50,000 crore.”

Earlier, a delegation of traders led by Ashok Motiani and Anil Bajaj met the Defence Minister.

They submitted a memorandum highlighting their issues, with the primary demand being the establishment of a ‘Vyapari Kalyan Board’ to address trader concerns directly with the government.