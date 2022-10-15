PNB signs MOU with Indian Army for ‘Agniveers’

Punjab National Bank (PNB), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to provide specially designed products to the Agniveers under the bank’s exclusive scheme of ‘PNB AGNI RAKSHAK’.

This scheme includes, inter alia, personal accidental insurance, air-accidental insurance covering all Agniveers along with Zero balance salary account with Sweep facility, Internet banking and Alerts etc.

The signing ceremony of MoU was chaired by Lt Gen C. B. Ponnappa, AVSM, VSM (Adjutant General) along with other senior Army Officers and officials from Ministry of Defence.

The MoU was exchanged between Lt Gen. V Sreehari, SC, SM, DG (MP & PS) on behalf of the Indian Army, and Shri Sunil Soni, CGM, PNB, in a ceremony at the Indian Army Headquarters in Delhi.

Expressing gratitude for the association, Lt Gen C. B. Ponnappa, AVSM, VSM (Adjutant General) said, “Over the past few years, banks have been quick in releasing payments for insurance claims and addressing immediate requirements. Further, with new digital services and awareness campaigns, banks are now even more accessible in rural areas, which has been a boon for defence professionals and their families. Hence, I am grateful that these financial institutions are now extending their advanced services with the same responsibility to our Agniveers.”

PNB Agni Rakshak Scheme has been designed in line with the PNB’s flagship Rakshak Plus Scheme for Defence Personnel.

PNB Agni Rakshak Salary Account includes: