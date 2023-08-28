PM’s Rozgar Melas are biggest jumlas” Congress

The Congress on Monday described the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Melas as the ”Biggest Jumlas”(rhetoric), saying Narendra Modi was feeling the heat in an election year after ”betraying the hope of aspirational youth for more than nine years.”

Soon after Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the jobs were for sanctioned posts that have not been filled up for years due to some administrative or financial reason.

”In a very large number of instances appointment letters are being handed out by the PM even in cases of promotion. The Mela personalises employment in the government sector as if the PM is singularly responsible for mostly routine job offers,” he said.

“After destroying the MSME sector with demonetisation, a badly designed GST and an ill-planned sudden lockdown. After betraying the hope of aspirational youth for more than 9 years, the Prime Minister is feeling the heat in an election year.To save his flailing image, he has come up with one of the biggest jumlas — the PM Rozgar Mela,” he said on X.

Noting that job creation came from economic growth that was driven by investments, the Congress leader charged, “The PM Rozgar Mela is a gimmick and is yet another proof of a gigantic ego, enormous vanity, the unbounded self-obsession and the refusal to accept responsibility for the dire unemployment situation.”