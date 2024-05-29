PM’s remarks on Odisha CM’s health snowballs into controversy

As PM Narendra Modi’s remark on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s sudden deteriorating health and hinting towards possible conspiracy angle, snowballed into a controversy, Patnaik countered it by saying that ‘he is in perfect health’.

“If he (PM) was so concerned about my health then all he had to do was pick up a telephone and ring me up and ask me about my health”, Patnaik hit out at Modi.

Modi addressing poll rallies at Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Kendrapara parliamentary constituencies on Wednesday said the BJP Government, if comes to power in Odisha, will constitute a special committee to ascertain the deterioration of his (Patnaik’s) health in the last one year.

Advertisement

Hours after the PM’s remark on his health, CM Patnaik dismissed the statement saying that “let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in our state for the last month…”

“I understand that the Prime Minister, in a public meeting, has stated that I am in bad health and he wants to institute an inquiry into this matter”, Patnaik countered while briefing reporters here today.

“There are a number of people in the BJP who have been spreading rumours about my health for the last 10 years, ” CM Patnaik added.

Now-a-days, all well-wishers of Naveen Babu (CM Naveen Patnaik) are concerned about his failing health in the last one year. Those who are close to him over the years are worried how his health deteriorated so much. Whenever they meet they discuss Naveen Babu’s health. They feel that he is unable to do anything by himself, Modi said at the election rallies.

These are of the view that there could be a conspiracy behind his failing health.

The question lies whether there is conspiracy in it. Odisha people have the right to know about it. Is there the involvement of the lobby enjoying power in Odisha in the name of CM Naveen?, Modi stated in election rallies in three parliamentary constituencies in Odisha.