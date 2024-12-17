PM’s ‘One Nation-One Election’ vision set to be a reality: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the One Nation-One Election Bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said the passing of this bill will realise the Prime Minister’s vision, and holding simultaneous elections will save both time and money, ensuring the development process continues smoothly in the country and states.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking to media persons after the event where 25 vultures were released into the open at the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre in Pinjore. Environment, Forests and Wildlife Minister Rao Nabir Singh was also present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Saini criticised the Congress party, stating that they have a habit of opposing the government’s good work.

He pointed out that Congress ruled the country for 55 years, and if they had ever made any significant decisions for the welfare of farmers, they should share.

He also mentioned that Congress currently governs Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, while the Aam Aadmi Party governs Punjab and Delhi.

Despite this, farmers in these states are protesting and demonstrating. He accused both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of doing politics in the name of farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government is consistently working in the best interest of farmers. He highlighted that the state government is purchasing 100 per cent of crops at the minimum support price.

Vegetable farmers are benefiting from the Bhavantar Yojana, and subsidies are being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi stands firmly with the farmers. Over Rs 4,500 crore has been paid to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He added that the Haryana government is providing subsidies to farmers on tractors and agricultural equipment, and new schemes are being developed to reduce farmers’ expenses.

He further said that in 2022, when the prices of urea and DAP increased internationally, Prime Minister Sh Modi intervened by banning price hikes, ensuring fertilisers remained affordable for farmers to avoid financial burdens.

The Chief Minister criticised the UPA government for shelving the Swaminathan Commission report, pointing out that today, the INDI alliance — formerly part of the UPA — is now talking about farmers’ welfare.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to farmers for actively participating in stubble management. He said that this initiative has been praised by the Supreme Court as well.