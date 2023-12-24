PMO takes stock of post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu

A high-level meeting was held on Sunday in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and support the state in dealing with it.

Officers of the PMO interacted with officials in Tamil Nadu to discuss relief and rehabilitation in the state post floods.

Further, the need, if any, for the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as seeking the help of the armed forces, including helicopters, was discussed, official sources said.

The visit of an inter-ministerial Central team to assess the damage was also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting came two days after Central and Tamil Nadu governments sparred over the flood situation in the southern state after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered Chief Minister M K Stalin’s claim of a delay by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in issuing a weather warning, and state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the Centre of refusing relief funds for rain-affected districts. More than 30 people have died in the floods.