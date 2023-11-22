PM welcomes release of Gaza hostages; calls for ensuring Israel-Hamas conflict does not become regional issue

Even as he welcomed the deal for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to G20 leaders to ensure that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict does not take a regional form.

“The deaths of civilians in any country is condemnable. Today, we welcome the news of the release of hostages and hope all the hostages will be released soon. It is necessary to ensure timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid. Despite the clouds of crisis that we are seeing today, ‘One Family’ has the power to work for peace.” he said addressing a virtual summit of G20 leaders.

The PM said that from the perspective of human welfare, the G20 should raise its voice against terrorism and violence and in support of humanity. ”Today, India is ready to move step by step to fulfil the expectations of the world and humanity,” he added.

Modi said that when he had proposed the virtual summit in September, there was no anticipation of what the global situation would be today. ”New challenges have arisen in the last months. The situation of insecurity and instability in the West Asian region is a matter of concern for all of us. Our coming together today symbolises that we are sensitive to all issues and stand together to resolve them,” he added. He said the deaths of civilians, wherever they happen, is condemnable.

”In today’s world full of distrust and challenges, it is mutual trust that binds us, connects us to each other,” he said and noted that in the last one year of India’s presidency of G20, the member nations have expressed faith in “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

Mr Modi said as the world of the 21st century moves forward, the concerns of the Global South will have to be given top priority. The countries of the Global South are going through many difficulties for which they are not responsible. ”In this context, the need of the hour is that we give our full support to the development agenda. It is necessary to bring reforms in the global economic and governance structures to make them Bigger, Better, Effective, Representative and Future Ready,” he added.

The Indian leader also spoke at length about Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying there is a need to use technology in a responsible manner. ”There is increasing concern all over the world about the negative use of AI. India has a clear thinking that we should work together on the global regulation of AI. Understanding the seriousness of DeepFake, how dangerous it is for the society, for the individual, we have to move forward. We want AI to reach the people, and it must be safe for society,” he added. The PM said India will host a Global Partnership Summit next month.

Recalling that at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September he had raised the issue of Green Credit regarding environmental protection, Modi said India has already started it. ”Through the Global Biofuels Alliance launched in New Delhi, we are promoting the development of alternative fuels along with reducing carbon,” he added.