PM unveils Haryana State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, virtually launched the Haryana State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health, an initiative that is part of the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) established in 2019.

The programme is designed to strengthen the health sector’s ability to respond effectively to climate-related challenges.

The launch event was attended by Haryana’s Health Minister of Haryana Aarti Singh Rao, Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad; Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sudhir Rajpal, Dr Aditya Dahiya, MD, NHM Haryana; Dr Manish Bansal, Director General Health Services of the state; and Dr Kuldeep, DGHS (P), Directors, civil surgeons, and other officials from across the state.

The action plan has been devised with a multi-faceted approach to address the impact of climate change on health with an aim to raise awareness about air pollution, heat waves, and vector-borne diseases through community engagement and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns.

For enhanced health preparedness, the plan prioritises issuing of advisories for vulnerable populations and conducting situational analyses at national, state, and district levels to improve response mechanisms.

The strategy includes building a robust health surveillance and monitoring system through the IHIP portal to track climate-sensitive diseases. Furthermore, capacity-building initiatives are planned to train healthcare professionals and Multi-Task Workers in managing climate-induced risks, such as heat-related illnesses and air pollution.

Incorporating a ‘One Health’ approach, the plan recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health to address zoonotic diseases, vector-borne illnesses, and other environmental threats effectively.

To resolve climate-related health issues, the Health Department has already taken several preparatory steps. Air pollution advisories were issued during October’s poor air quality, and heat wave alerts were given in March 2024.

Training sessions were conducted for district nodal officers (DNOs) and epidemiologists on climate change and health impacts. Observances of key environmental days, such as International Blue Sky Day, World Earth Day, World Water Day, and World Environment Day, aligned with the government of India guidelines.

Additionally, state and district nodal officers were appointed to facilitate the plan’s implementation. Health facilities were directed to allocate dedicated beds, maintain essential medicines, and keep ambulances on standby with the 112 helpline for emergencies.

Training for Medical Officers and paramedics was conducted across all 22 districts to manage heat-related illnesses, with 409 suspected heat stroke cases reported as of June 5, 2024. IEC materials were distributed, and awareness campaigns and heat-related illness reporting were initiated on the IHIP portal across all districts.

The Haryana State Action Plan aims to enhance public health resilience through preparedness and timely response to climate-related health risks, demonstrating the state’s commitment to reducing adverse health impacts while promoting sustainable well-being for its citizens.