PM to visit Wayanad to review relief efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of recent multiple landslides.

He will reach Kannaur at around 11 am tomorrow and from there, he will do an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.

He will be briefed by the Rescue Forces about the evacuation efforts. He will oversee rehabilitation works going on there.

Advertisement

The PM will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

He will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.