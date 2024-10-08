PM to visit Vientiane for ASEAN engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vientiane (Lao PDR) on 10-11 October to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, it was officially announced on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation will accompany him.

”India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.

The PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the summits.