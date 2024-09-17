PM to visit US this week to attend Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States of America from 21-23 September to take part in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, being hosted by President Joe Biden on 21 September, it was officially announced on Tuesday.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next summit in 2025.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

⁠On 23 September, the PM will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit. On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

While in New York, Mr Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on 22 September. He will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. The PM is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.