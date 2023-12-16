PM to visit Surat and Varanasi on 17-18 December

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Surat in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on 17-18 December. On 17th December, at around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport. At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse. Thereafter, he will travel to Varanasi, and at around 3:30 PM, he will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. At around 5:15 PM, he will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

On 18th December, at around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will visit Swarved Mahamandir, which will be followed by its inauguration in a public function at around 11:30 AM. At around 1 PM, Prime Minister will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Thereafter, in a public function, at around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,150 crores.

PM in Surat

Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Surat Airport. The Terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 Domestic passengers and 600 International passengers during peak hours and has provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers with annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers. The terminal building, as it is the gateway to Surat City, has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors. The façade of the upgraded terminal building aims to enrich the passenger experience with the rich and traditional woodwork of the old houses of the ‘Rander’ region of Surat City. The GRIHA IV compliant New Terminal Building of the airport is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, Canopies for energy saving, Low Heat Gain Double Glazing Unit, Rain Water Harvesting, water treatment plant, Sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping and solar power plant among others.

PM will also inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse. It will be the World’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. Bourse will comprise state of the art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export; Jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of International Banking and Safe Vaults.

PM in Varanasi

On 17th December, Prime Minister will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Cutting Memorial School ground, Varanasi. There, Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, PM Ujjwala among others

In line with his vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Prime Minister will inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat. On the occasion, Prime Minister will also flag off the Kanyakumari – Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train.

On 18th December, Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built SwarVed Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi. He will also address devotees of Mahamandir on the occasion

After that, Prime Minister will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his constituency. He will also witness some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023. After that, he will also interact with the winners of the event. He will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes during the event.