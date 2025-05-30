PM to visit MP on Saturday, will lay foundation stone of over Rs 860 crore worth ghat construction works on river Kshipra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday when he will lay the foundation stone of ghat construction works worth over Rs 860 crore on Kshipra River, a release from his office said Friday.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Datia and Satna airports and flag off passenger services on the Super Priority Corridor of the Yellow Line of Indore Metro.

The release said that on the occasion of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, Mr Modi will also participate in Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan at 1115 hrs in Bhopal and address a public function.

He will also release a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai. The Rs 300 coin will feature a portrait of Ahilyabai Holkar.

The Prime Minister will also present the National Devi Ahilyabai Award to a woman artist for her contribution to tribal, folk, and traditional arts.

“In a major boost to last-mile air connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Datia and Satna airports, opening new opportunities for industry, tourism, education, and healthcare in the Vindhya region,” it said.

During his tight schedule, the Prime Minister will also transfer the first installment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawans worth over Rs 480 crore.

“These buildings will provide permanent infrastructure to gram panchayats, helping them manage administrative functions, conduct meetings, and maintain records more efficiently,” the PMO release further said.