PM to visit J’khand, Guj, Odisha; launch rly, housing projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha from 15 to 17 September and flag off six Vande Bharat trains from Tatanagar, launch development projects in Ahmedabad and join Griha Pravesh celebrations of 26 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin and Urban) across the country.

Mr Modi will travel to Jharkhand on Sunday and flag off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at the Tatanagar Junction Railway Station. Five other Vande Bharat trains to be launched by him will be Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah; Brahmapur-Tatanagar; Gaya-Howrah; Deoghar–Varanasi and Rourkela-Howrah.

The introduction of these state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains will improve connectivity on the routes and benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student community.

Advertisement

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal), etc.

Apart from this, coal mines industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and Iron & Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost. Mr Modi will also lay foundation stones and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than Rs 660 crores from Tatanagar.

He will also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar and release the 1st instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries. Mr Modi will participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46,000 beneficiaries.

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar. He will then inaugurate RE-INVEST 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in the Gujarat Capital.

The programme is poised to highlight India’s impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment. It will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world.

The participants will engage in a comprehensive programme, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and specialised discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions.

Germany, Australia, Denmark and Norway are participating in the event as Partner Countries. State of Gujarat is the host state and the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States.

The Summit will honour important contributors to India’s remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. There will be an exhibition which will showcase cutting-edge innovations from public and private sector companies, start-ups, and major industry players. This exhibition will underscore India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore. These include a 30 MW solar system.

Further, he will also flag off India’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

In Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will launch ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship Scheme of Government of Odisha. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than one crore women.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the ages of 21-60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, Mr Modi will initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

The Prime Minister will release the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme.

He will hand over the keys of their houses to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries and launch Awaas+ 2024 App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, PM will launch the Operational Guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth more than Rs 2800 crore in the Odisha Capital. These projects will enhance railway infrastructure in the State and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1000 crores.