PM to visit Gujarat for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 8-10 January to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and attend various other important functions.

On 9 January, the PM will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. In the afternoon, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The next day, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in the morning. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Modi when he was the state chief minister, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year’s summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.