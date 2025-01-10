PM to review Badrinath-Kedarnath works during his visit to Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the ongoing reconstruction and development works at Badrinath and Kedarnath during his visit to Dehradun on January 28 for the inauguration of 38th National Game. The information was shared by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The prime minister is likely to visit winter abode of deity Gangotri at Mukhba, winter abode of deity Gangotri or that of deity Yamunotri at Kharshali of Yamunotri in Uttarkashi.

Advertisement

Dhami informed that his Mukhba or Kharsali visit is aimed at promoting the winter pilgrimage of the chardham event. Officials at the chief minister’s office said while the prime minister visited Kedarnath and Badrinath on several occasions in the past, his visit to Mukhba or Kharsali would send out a larger message for promotion of winter chardham pilgrimage.

Advertisement

The officials informed that preparations are in full swing to update Prime Minister Modi with the progress in the reconstruction works in Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

“Hectic preparations are on for the prime minister’s visit. There will be a presentation on the progress in the reconstruction works in Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines. The prime minister will stay here for 5-7 hours and alternate seats of Gangotri and Yamunotri are on his itinerary.” said a senior official in the chief minister’s office.

Two days ago, the chief minister, on a visit to Delhi, extended a formal invitation to the prime minister for the inauguration of the National Games. During the meeting, he also requested the prime minister to visit Mukhaba or Kharshali this time. Modi accepted Dhami’s invite and expressed his willingness to take stock of developmental works in Kedarnath and Badrinath.

It’s notable that the reconstruction works at Kedarnath are going on for almost ten years now, after the 2013 floods in which thousands of pilgrims lost their lives and a large number of them had gone missing.

The reconstruction of Badrinath shrine area is being done in accordance with the masterplan prepared a year ago. The Dhami government wants Modi’s support to the development of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in the same manner.