PM to release Rs 20,000 cr for Kisan Samman Nidhi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to release the 18th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to around Rs 20,000 crore, for 9.4 crore farmers in Washim, and to launch various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

Mr Modi will also flag off a Metro train from the BKC Metro Station in Mumbai, which is scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR. He will take a ride on the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

The Prime Minister will begin his visit from Washim and perform Darshan at the Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. He will then pay tribute at the samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj before inaugurating the Banjara Virasat Museum, which celebrates the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

In line with his commitment to empowering farmers, the Prime Minister will subsequently disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. With the 18th instalment, the total funds released to farmers under the scheme will reach Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Mr Modi will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

In another initiative, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore.

The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, and post-harvest management projects, among others.

He will also dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

The Prime Minister will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase the availability of sex-sorted semen at affordable prices to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose.

The Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age.

Mr Modi will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key metro and road projects from Thane.

He will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line-3 worth around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which nine will be underground.

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting between Mumbai city and its suburbs. The fully operational Line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km, with 20 elevated and two underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar in Thane worth around Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore. The project comprises the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high-rise administrative building of the Thane Municipal Corporation will benefit the citizens of Thane by accommodating most municipal offices in a centrally located building.