PM to personally congratulate India’s Asian Games team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address the Indian contingent to the Asian Games 2022 on Tuesday at around 4.30 pm at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

The programme is an endeavour by the Prime Minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Games 2022 and to motivate them for future competitions.

India won a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022. This is India’s best performance in the Asian Games in terms of total number of medals won.

Advertisement

The programme will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, along with officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.