PM to open Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Saturday, inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The inauguration coincides with the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During the programme, the prime minister will release the first instalment of funds under the Centrally-sponsored PM SHRI Scheme.

Schools set up under the scheme will showcase implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and emerge as exemplar schools over a period of time, and offer leadership to other schools in neighborhood.

Advertisement

These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, are productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the NEP.

The prime minister will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future, while keeping them grounded in basic human values. During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education.

The two-day programme, being held on 29th and 30th July, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policy makers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include 16 sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group, National Institute Ranking Framework, Indian knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, among others.