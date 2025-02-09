PM to lead 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha with insights from leading experts

Examinations often bring stress to students and their families but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC) initiative has been reshaping the narrative around exams, stated the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“Scheduled for 11 AM on February 10, the 8th edition of PPC will continue to provide a unique, interactive platform where the Prime Minister directly engages with students, teachers, and parents,” added a release from the MoE.

The initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement, emphasizing innovative ways to manage exam-related anxiety while promoting a celebratory attitude toward learning and life.

This year’s PPC has already set a new benchmark, with over 5 crore participants, showcasing its impact as a Jan Andolan. With 36 students selected from various educational institutions, including State and UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, PPC 2025 highlights the diversity and wide-reaching influence of the program, it added.

The event will feature seven insightful episodes, each addressing key aspects of life and learning, with contributions from renowned personalities. In the “Sports & Discipline” episode, sports icons MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal setting, resilience, and stress management.

Actress and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone will focus on emotional well-being and self-expression in the “Mental Health” segment. In the “Nutrition” episode, experts like Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka will provide tips on healthy eating and maintaining overall well-being.

Further episodes will cover essential topics such as “Technology & Finance,” featuring Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta, who will explore tech-based learning tools and financial literacy.

“Creativity & Positivity” will see Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar inspiring students to cultivate a positive mindset, while “Mindfulness & Mental Peace” will feature Sadhguru, offering practical techniques for mental clarity.

The final episode, “Stories of Success,” will feature toppers from prestigious exams like UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, and CBSE, along with past PPC participants, sharing how the initiative shaped their preparation and mindset.