PM to lead 78th I-Day celebrations at Red Fort; 6,000 guests invited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort on Thursday.

He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’.

The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

To increase “Jan Bhagidari” (public participation) in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes and initiatives.

Students who benefited from the Atal Innovation Mission and the PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) & National Service Scheme under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will attend the event.

The guests include Tribal artisans and Van Dhan Vikas Members and Tribal Entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation; and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of Farmers Producing Organisations.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) & Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi & Drone Didi initiatives and Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of Child Welfare Committee & District Child Protection Units will also witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent at the recent Paris Olympics has also been invited to participate in the celebrations. One guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of Border Roads Organisation; students from PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event.

Nearly 2,000 people from various States and Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Three thousand winners of different online competitions, organised by Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area will then conduct Mr Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year.

The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta. The Army contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Arjun Singh, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort. The GoC, Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag.

Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopters will be Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.