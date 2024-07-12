PM to lay foundation stones for over Rs 29,400 cr projects, inaugurate INS Towers in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Saturday to lay foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crore and to inaugurate the INS Towers, the new Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharasht’s capital.

The INS Towers in the G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex will fulfill the evolving needs of Members of INS for a modern and efficient office space in Mumbai, and serve as the nerve centre for the newspaper industry in the State capital.

Around 5.30 pm, the Prime Minister will reach NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, where he will launch, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to road, railways and ports sectors, worth more than Rs 29,400 crore.

Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Thane Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs 16,600 crores. This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will be passing below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and create a direct link between Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road at Thane side.

The total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km, and save about one hour in travel time.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs 6300 crore. The GMLR envisages road connectivity from Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund.

The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the New proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and Pune Mumbai Expressway.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic.

Its remodelling will increase the yard’s capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations. The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32600 sq mtrs. It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling Cement and other commodities.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform nos. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station.

The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station’s capacity to handle increased traffic.

Platform Nos 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron. This will help in augmentation of the trains up to 24 coaches, thus increasing the number of passengers carried.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 5600 crore. It is a transformative internship programme aimed at addressing youth unemployment by providing opportunities for skill enhancement and industry exposure for youth aged 18 to 30 years.