PM to launch projects worth Rs 83,300 cr in Jharkhand on 2nd Oct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on 2nd October and lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Hazaribagh.

In line with his commitment to ensure comprehensive and holistic development of tribal communities across the country, the Prime Minister will launch Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore.

The Abhiyan will cover around 63,000 villages benefiting more than five crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 States and UTs. It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by 17 Ministries and Departments of the Government of India.

To boost the educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore.

Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1360 crore.

These include more than 1380 kms of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels. Further, he will also unveil a series of landmark achievements under PM JANMAN.

They are electrification of more than 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 villages, operationalisation of 275 mobile medical units and 500 Anganwadi centres, establishment of 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and saturation of more than 5,550 PVTG Villages with ‘Nal se Jal’.