PM to interact with Indian contingent at Asia Para Games on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India’s Asian Para Games contingent on Wednesday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

The programme is an endeavour by the Prime Minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Para Games 2022 and to motivate them for future competitions.

India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold medals in Asian para Games 2022. The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018); and the 29 gold medals won are almost twice as won in 2018.

The programme will be attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India & Indian Olympic Association, representatives from National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.