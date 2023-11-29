PM to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

It has been the constant endeavour of the PM to ensure women led development. In yet another step in this direction, the PM will launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. It will provide drones to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.

About 15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of the next three years. Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones. The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the PM’s vision for a healthy India. One of the major initiatives in this direction has been the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices.

During the programme, the PM will dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, the PM will also launch the programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the PM during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The programme marks the fulfilment of these promises.