PM to inaugurate Uttarakhand Investors summit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on Friday to inaugurate the ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The PM will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The summit is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two- day summit is being held on 8-9 December with the theme “Peace to Prosperity.”

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness the participation of union ministers, ambassadors of various countries and leading industrialists, among others.

