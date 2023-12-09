PM to inaugurate Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the annual Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit being hosted by India from December 12-14.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on artificial intelligence (AI) by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

Launched in June 2020 with 15 members, GPAI’s membership has expanded to 28 member countries and the European Union (EU). India is one of the founding members of GPAI and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024.

Senior-level government delegations from 26 GPAI member countries and the EU will participate in the summit along with GPAI’s multi-stakeholder Experts’ Group, Global AI Experts, multilateral organizations, and other relevant stakeholders.

As part of the annual GPAI Summit, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is organising the AI Game Changers Award. This prestigious event will recognise and award AI entrepreneurs and innovators from diverse backgrounds to highlight their innovative AI solutions, furthering the technological frontier and GPAI’s thematic priorities of Global Health, Climate Change, Resilient Society, Collaborative AI for Global Partnership (CAIGP) and Sustainable Agriculture.

The call for applications for the AI Game Changers Award, spanning from September 12 to November 15 garnered an overwhelming response from a diverse pool of startups. A Review Committee, comprising members from government, civil society, academia, and industry, meticulously evaluated the submissions. Top 10 startups were selected by the committee after detailed deliberations and assessment of innovative solutions presented by the startups.

The startups demonstrated cutting-edge advancements in safe and secure AI development, ranging from innovative applications in agriculture, healthcare, and finance to addressing challenges in dairy farming, crowd-sourced data collection, and combating misinformation. Each presentation reflected a commitment to technological innovation addressing current societal challenges and aligning with the GPAI’s mission of promoting ethical AI practices.