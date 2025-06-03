PM to inaugurate Chenab Bridge on on June 6; Kashmir rail link to become a reality

The century-old dream to provide a rail link to Kashmir with the rest of the country will become a reality on 6 June when the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, flags off the Katra–Baramulla specially designed Vande Bharat train. The PM will inaugurate the “mighty Chenab Bridge”, the world’s highest railway bridge, before the train’s flagging off ceremony.

The launch of the train service was earlier scheduled for 19 April but was postponed given bad weather conditions predicted for that day. Further delay was caused because of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, followed by Operation Sindoor in which the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on terror infrastructures and military installations deep inside Pakistan and PoJK from 7 to 10 May.

PM Modi will also visit the country’s first cable-stayed bridge at Anju on the railway track in the Reasi district before flagging off the train services from Katra.

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Dr Jitendra Singh said in his post on X, ” History in the making… Just 3 days to go! The mighty Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir. Part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge on 6th June, 2025. A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!”

