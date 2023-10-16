PM to inaugurate 3rd Global Maritime Summit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 at Mumbai on Tuesday, via videoconferencing. The summit will continue till 19th October at MMRDA Grounds.

During the programme, the prime minister will unveil the “Amrit Kaal Vision 2047”, the long-term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. The blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaboration.

In line with this futuristic plan, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, that are aligned with the “Amrit Kaal Vision 2047” for the Indian maritime blue economy.

Advertisement

He will lay the foundation stone of Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 4,500 crore at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art greenfield terminal will be developed in PPP mode.

The terminal, which is likely to emerge as an international trade hub, will handle next-gen vessels exceeding 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and will act as a gateway for Indian trade via India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Modi will also dedicate more than 300 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than Rs 7 lakh crore for global and national partnership in the maritime sector, during the programme.

The summit is the biggest maritime event in the country. It will witness participation of ministers from across the globe, representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, Asia (including Central Asia, Middle East and BIMSTEC region).

The summit will also be attended by global CEOs, business leaders, investors, officials, and other stakeholders from across the world. Further, several Indian states will also be represented in the summit by ministers and other dignitaries.

The three-day summit will discuss and deliberate key issues of the maritime sector, including ports of the future; decarbonization; coastal shipping and inland water transportation; shipbuilding; repair and recycling; finance, insurance & arbitration; maritime clusters; innovation & technology; maritime safety and security; and maritime tourism, among others.

The summit will provide an excellent platform for attracting investment in the maritime sector of the country. The first Maritime India Summit was held in 2016 at Mumbai. The second Maritime Summit was held virtually in 2021.