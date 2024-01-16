PM to hold 3 rallies in UP before LS polls: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instilled considerable enthusiasm among party workers for the coming Lok Sabha elections with the declaration to cross the 400-mark this time.

“The PM will hold 3 rallies in UP before the polls,” Yogi said. As part of the wall-writing campaign initiated on the instructions of the party’s national leadership, Yogi drew BJP’s election symbol, the lotus flower, on the wall of Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwan Panchayat Temple located in Jatashankar on Tuesday. Slogans inscribed before the election symbol proclaimed: “Once again Modi government’ and ‘BJP will cross 400-mark this time’.”

Addressing party workers present at the wall-writing campaign, the Chief Minister said that this initiative has to be taken to new heights to ensure success like the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Advertisement

He said that during the Lok Sabha elections, arrangements would be made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with voters. Three big rallies would be held in the state before the elections. The wall-writing campaign is a crucial initiative in the context of these upcoming events.

Yogi said that MPs, MLAs, and all Panchayat and civic body representatives must actively take part in the campaign with a sense of responsibility. “In every available space, the lotus flower symbol should be made with both the slogans (‘Once again Modi government’ and ‘This time, the target should cross the 400-mark’) inscribed below it. Prior permission must be taken before writing slogans on private property. Efforts should be made that no space remains empty of slogans,” he added.

Emphasising the significance of booth management for success in elections, the Chief Minister said that stronger booths facilitate better communication with voters, and ensure more votes for candidates. “Our collective resolution in 2024 should be singularly focused on surpassing the 400-mark for both the Modi government as well as the BJP,” he added.

Yogi said that by launching the wall-writing campaign in Delhi yesterday, BJP national president JP Nadda has conveyed a message to the party workers to work wholeheartedly to ensure the success of this initiative, as was witnessed in the Vikas Bharat Yatra.

The Chief Minister said: “We should not hesitate in expressing our views. The public is closely observing the achievements made by the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. The schemes of the central and the state governments have boosted people’s confidence. Infrastructure works of global standards have been done in the country and the state. Highways, rail networks, and air connectivity have been strengthened. New AIIMS and IITs have been built. Many schemes have set new standards. Besides announcing schemes, efforts have also been made for their 100% saturation.” Yogi and the party workers also raised slogans in favour of the Modi government and the BJP.