PM to embark on 5-day visit to France, US from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a crucial five-day two-nation visit to France and the United States from Monday to attend the AI Summit in Paris and meet President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Modi will be on a three-day France visit from February 10 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with Macron on February 11.

PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and heads of State on February 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said at a special press briefing on February 7.

After the AI summit on February 11, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum.

PM Modi and President Macron will hold discussions in both the restricted and delegation level talks format. On February 12, the two leaders will visit the war cemetery and will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers in World War 1.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille and will pay a visit to Kadash which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation which involves a strategic component.

After wrapping up France visit, PM Modi will travel to the US.

Modi’s visit to the US will provide an opportunity to build on the strong India-US Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and set an ambitious agenda for a mutually beneficial and trusted relationship across all sectors, an official statement said.

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

This will be the Indian leader’s first visit to the US after the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as the 47th President of the country on January 20.

“The fact that the PM has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support that this partnership enjoys in the US,” Mr Misri said.

The PM will be amongst the first few world leaders to visit the US following President’s Trump inauguration during his second term.

President Trump spoke with Mr Modi on January 27 when he discussed immigration and stressed on the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Previously, PM Modi visited the US in June 2017 and hosted President Trump for a state visit to India in February 2020.

The two leaders have also spoken on the phone twice since November 2024 (on November 6, 2024 and January 27, 2025).