PM Modi discusses counter-terrorism with top US official ahead of talks with Prez Trump

Ahead of his crucial talks with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a key meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Washington with their discussions focusing on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism.

The meeting was held hours after Gabbard was sworn in as US Director of National Intelligence at a swearing-in ceremony in the White House.

After the meeting that took place late Wednesday night, PM Modi, in a post on X, said, “Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary.”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “PM @narendramodi met with USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. They discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship.”

Fondly recalling his earlier interactions with Gabbard, the prime minister said, “The discussions touched on enhancing bilateral intelligence cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging threats, and strategic intelligence sharing. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to a secure, stable, and rules-based international order,” the PMO said.

All eyes are on the prime minister’s meeting with President Donald Trump which will take place late tonight. The two leaders are expected to discuss a whole range of bilateral issues and global developments. After meeting at the White House, the two leaders will deliver a joint press statement followed by a dinner hosted by the US leader late tonight.

Modi is also expected to meet US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Indian origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during his two-day visit to the United States.

Earlier, Modi arrived in the US on a visit at the invitation of President Trump. India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for a second term.

After landing in the US, the PM went to Blair House where he greeted members of the Indian Diaspora gathered there to welcome him. They chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Modi-Modi” welcoming him. PM Modi reciprocated by thanking them for welcoming him.

“A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” PM Modi posted on X.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said he looked forward to meeting with Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. “Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet,” he wrote in an X post on.