PM to distribute 51,000 appointment letters on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted Government employees at a Rozgar Mela on Saturday via videoconferencing, and will also address them.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments, as well as, State Governments and Union Territories, participating in the initiative.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries and Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.