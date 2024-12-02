PM to dedicate to nation new criminal laws on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — tomorrow, 12 noon at Chandigarh.

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial era laws which had continued to exist post independence, and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice. Keeping this in mind, the theme of this programme is “Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice”.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, aim to make India’s legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India’s criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses.

The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration will also be held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws will be put into action.