PM to dedicate 11,000-seat convention centre in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called ‘Yashobhoomi’, at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday.

He will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

The prime minister’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country will be strengthened with the operationalization of ‘Yashobhoomi’ at Dwarka.

Advertisement

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, ‘Yashobhoomi’ will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

Developed at a cost of around Rs 5,400 crore, Yashobhoomi boasts a magnificent Convention Centre, multiple Exhibition halls and other facilities.

The Convention Center, built across more than 73,000 square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main Auditorium, the Grand Ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

The Convention Centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the Convention Center is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different seating configurations.

The wooden floors and the acoustic wall panels used in the auditorium will ensure a world-class experience for the visitor. The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

‘Yashobhoomi’ also offers one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world. These Exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights.

The foyer will house various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centre, and ticketing among others.

All public circulation areas in ‘Yashobhoomi’ have been designed in such a way that they represent continuity with the convention centre’s outdoor space. It is made of materials and objects inspired by Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with Brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders and lit-up patterned walls.

‘Yashobhoomi’ also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 per cent wastewater reuse, provisions of rainwater harvesting, and its campus has received Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

‘Yashobhoomi’ is also equipped with high-tech security provisions to ensure the safety of visitors. The underground car parking facility for over 3,000 cars is also equipped with more than 100 electric charging points.

‘Yashobhoomi’ will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

The new Metro Station will have three subways — a 735m long subway connecting the station to the Exhibition halls, convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future Exhibition halls of ‘Yashobhoomi’.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing travel time. The total journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.