PM to attend several programmes in Rajasthan, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday to attend several programmes including Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 in Jaipur, and the launch of ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ in Panipat, Haryana.

The PM will will travel to Jaipur and at around 10:30 am and inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held from 9th to 11th December this year is ‘Replete, Responsible, Ready’. The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led Startups among others.

Eight Country sessions will also be held during the Summit with participating countries on the themes like ‘Water Management for Livable Cities’, ‘versatility of Industries- manufacturing and beyond’ and ‘Trade & Tourism.’

Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also be held in three days. The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, Startups Pavilion among others. Over 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organisations will participate in the Summit.

Thereafter, Modi will travel to Panipat and at around 2 pm. He will launch LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the Main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, as per the PMO.

This initiative of LIC is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass. They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness.

After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.

The PM will also distribute appointment Certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal. The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore.

The University will have one College of Horticulture for Graduate and Post-Graduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticulture disciplines. It will work towards crop diversification and world class research for development of horticulture technologies.