PM to address poll meeting in Ghazipur tomorrow, Yogi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow when polling will be held in 14 Lok Seats in the state in the sixth phase.

According to BJP officials here, the PM will address a public meeting in Ghazipur at RTI Ground at 4:30 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address an election meeting in the PM’s constituency on Saturday.

Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that the Chief Minister will reach Assi Ghat at 5:30 pm.

“First of all, the CM will worship Mother Ganga. After that he will address the public meeting,” he said.

This will be the first time that a Chief Minister will hold a public meeting at the Ghat. Around 30,000 people are likely to attend the CM meeting, said the BJP leaders.