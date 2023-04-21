PM to address gram sabhas, panchayats on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch nine inclusive development campaigns on the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on 24 April and launch a website and mobile App “Samaveshi Vikaas.”

Modi will address all gram sabhas and panchayati raj institutions across the country as part of the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations.

The prime minister will be on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from 24th April.

Beginning his engagements in Rewa, Modi will lay foundation stones and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

In Rewa, he will also hand over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. Post this programme, around 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the scheme in the country.

Taking a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving ‘Housing for All’, the prime minister will participate in programme marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than four lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin.

He will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth around Rs 4200 crore. The projects that will be dedicated include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, along with various doubling, gauge conversion and electrification projects.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Gwalior station. He will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On 25th April, he will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 3200 crore at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

In the afternoon, he will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute and then lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 4850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In the evening, the prime minister will inaugurate the Devka Seafront at Daman.