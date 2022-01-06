PM thanks President Kovind for his concern over his breach of security in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Thursday had called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan thanked him for his ‘concern’ over the breach in his security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

In a tweet after the visit, Prime Minister Modi thanked the President of India for his ‘concern’ over the matter.

Narendra Modi said he was grateful to the President for his good wishes which he said had always been a source of strength to him.

“Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength,’ the Prime Minister tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra responding to the PM’s tweet wrote in Hindi, “ Jako Rakhe Saiyya Maar Sakey Na Koi”. He also posted an image of PM Modi under the caption- #BharatStandsWithModiJi.

Popular actor and comedian Raju Srivastava posted a video with a caption – ‘Congress Ke Logo Punjab Ko Badnam Mat Karo…’In the 39 second long video he said, “Remember, silence grips the jungle when the tiger of the jungle gets hurt from inside.”

Raju said, “None could bring any harm to Modi ji,” as he has the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Baba Vishwanath and Baba Mahakaal. “Aree, Nakli Kisano Ko Aage Karke Punjab ko kyo Badnam Kar rahe ho? You are humiliating your own Prime Minister? Tumhari Buddhi Bhrasht Ho Gayee Hain,” the actor further said.

There were also tweets by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union ministers Piyush Goel and Smriti Irani, BJP national Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda posting chants of ‘Mahamritunjaya Jaap’ for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.