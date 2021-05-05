Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his concern and anguish over West Bengal post-poll violence in a conversation over telephone with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, asking him to restore law and order. In a tweet, Dhankar informed,

“PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation @ MamataOfficial.”

“I share grave concerns @ PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continued unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” Dhankhar added.

Violence and arson have been reported in the aftermath of the Bengal Assembly elections in which the ruling TMC secured a hat-trick with a mammoth mandate. BJP candidates were allegedly targeted, their houses set ablaze allegedly by TMC activists and clashes have also resulted in deaths. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also reportedly attacked.

At Natabari, the car of BJP candidate Mihir Goswami was learnt to be damaged after the Election Commission announced his victory defeating Rabindranath Ghosh, minister and senior TMC leader. The Union home ministry on Monday had sought a detailed report from the state chief secretary on the violence.

In another development, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has in a petition before the Supreme Court demanded a CBI investigation into the spate of violence in West Bengal. The party had allegedly blamed TMC goons for violence in the state. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the violence as state sponsored. He said people following a particular ideology were being targeted at the behest of the ruling dispensation. He termed the development worrisome, unfortunate, shameful and condemnable.

“Bengal is burning. At the indication of Mamata government our workers were being murdered, women leaders humiliated in the most abominable manner,” Patra said, adding that there could no room for such inhuman actions in a democracy.

He demanded immediate punishment of perpetrators behind violence and killings and accused Miss Banerjee of vitiating the civil society by her utterances.