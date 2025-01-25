PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and City Montessori School Win Top Prizes at National School Band Competition

PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya from Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, and City Montessori School from Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, secured first place in the Pipe Band Girls and Boys categories respectively during the National School Band Competition held today as part of the 76th Republic Day Celebrations (RDC).

In the Brass Band category, Government Sr. Sec. School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim (Girls) and Prince Lotus Valley Academy, Sikar, Rajasthan (Boys) emerged victorious.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the winners in the Pipe Band Girls category, along with a military band team, will perform at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26.

Additionally, two other bands, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantt., Karnataka, and Government Sr. Sec. School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, will perform at Vijay Chowk during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

In the Pipe Band Girls category, Bhonsala Military School Girls from Nashik, Maharashtra, and Shri Thakurdwara Balika Vidyalaya, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, claimed second and third positions, respectively. In the Pipe Band Boys category, North Sikkim Academy from Nangan, Sikkim, and Rajarambapu Patil Military School & Sports Academy from Islampur, Sangli, Maharashtra, secured second and third spots.

For the Brass Band Girls, St. Joseph’s Convent Sr. Sec. School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, Kerala, earned second and third places, respectively. In the Brass Band Boys category, St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Tripura, came second, while Pinegrove School from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, took third place.

The top three winners in each category were awarded cash prizes (Rs 21,000/- for 1st place, Rs 16,000/- for 2nd place, and Rs 11,000/- for 3rd place), along with a trophy and certificate, presented by the Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth. Addressing the gathering, Shri Seth congratulated the winners and all participants, calling them the “brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat.”

He urged the youth to prioritize the nation’s progress and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047.