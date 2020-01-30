Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asking him to clarify if he stood for violence or non-violence.

Priyanka also alleged the BJP leaders of inciting people to take up arms through their provocative speeches. Her response came in the wake of the Jamia firing incident where a minor boy opened fire at the protesters marching towards Rajghat from Jamia campus protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Gandhi also asked the PM to clarify whether he stands with violence or with non-violence as well as whether with development or with intolerance.

जब भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री और नेता लोगों को गोली मारने के लिए उकसाएँगे, भड़काऊ भाषण देंगे तब ये सब होना मुमकिन है। प्रधानमंत्री को जवाब देना चाहिए कि वे कैसी दिल्ली बनाना चाहते हैं? वे हिंसा के साथ खड़े हैं या अहिंसा के साथ? वे विकास के साथ खड़े हैं या अराजकता के साथ? pic.twitter.com/jWywAqAW3G — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2020

Apparently, Priyanka Gandhi was referring to a video clip in which the slogan of “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro s***o ko” was raised in an election campaign of Union state Minister Anurag Thakur.

A minor boy was detained by the Delhi Police from Jamia area after he was seen brandishing a gun and firing at people protesting against the CAA near the varsity. He was taken into custody and is being currently interrogated by the city police.

A student of the university was reportedly injured in the firing and was admitted to a hospital. According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab Farooq, in the arm. The condition of the student is said to be stable.

Taking action against Anurag Thakur for the inflammatory sloganeering during his election rally, the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on February 11.