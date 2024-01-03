PM, Shah likely to address DGP-IGP conference in Jaipur from 5-7 Jan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to address the 58th annual conference of the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) in the Pink City from 5-7 January.

The conference will be held at the newly built Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jhalana area here.

The state government, the state police and the central intelligence agencies are apparently preoccupied with making foolproof arrangements for the event. As of now, the official programme of the PM and the Home Minister is yet to be confirmed from Delhi, sources in the DGP’s office told The Statesman here on Wednesday.

The sources said that experts at the DGP-IGP conference are likely to discuss a wide range of subjects related to public safety and security. These include Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, criminal laws, counterterrorism, the role of social media, organised and unorganised crimes, mafia and gang wars as well as the latest development in policing.

A state Public Information Bureau officer said that the three-day meeting of the DGPs and the IGPs would be a closed-door affair. The media will not be allowed to cover the event, he added.

The Rajasthan Traffic Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the PM, the Home Minister and other VVIPs. As such, they have diverted certain routes for public convenience in light of the VIP movements.

The PM is likely to stay at the Raj Bhawan here while the DGPs and the IGPs would be lodged in the newly built MLA Flats situated in front of the Vidhan Sabha building. The MLA Flats are currently vacant and designated as residences for the new MLAs.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, DGP U R Sahu and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant held a review meeting on the conference on Tuesday night and directed officials to prioritise the management of the conference.