PM says ”over next two days will be attending programmes in Sikkim, WB, Bihar and UP”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that “over the next two days, (he) will be attending programmes in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

“The development works that will commence over the next two days will bring innumerable benefits for people and strengthen our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he said in a post on his social media handle X.

During his two-day tight schedule the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar and Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, who will first visit Sikkim on Thursday, will participate in the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth” programme at around 1100 hrs.

“At around 11 AM tomorrow, 29th May, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Sikkim to participate in a programme to mark Sikkim@50. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired,” the Prime Minister said.

He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim. The Government of Sikkim has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim,” celebrating the essence of Sikkim’s cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour and its history.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal where he will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar at around 1415 hrs.

“It is always a delight to be among the people of West Bengal. At a programme in Alipurduar in the afternoon tomorrow, 29th May, the foundation stone for City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts will be laid. This will benefit several households, improve the environment and provide job opportunities for people,” said the Prime Minister.

Further, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport at around 1745 hrs.

“Tomorrow, 29th May, is a landmark day for the people of Bihar and Patna in particular. This great city will get a new passenger terminal which can handle bigger volumes of traffic,” said the Prime Minister, asserting: “The people of Bihar have been waiting for this for many years. The foundation stone for a new civil enclave of Bihta Airport will also be laid. These initiatives will lead to better connectivity and will boost commerce.”

On Friday, at around 1100 hrs, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, including the one in Karakat, Bihar, worth over Rs 48,520 crore. He will also address a public function at Karakat.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar at around 1445 hrs. He will also address a public function.