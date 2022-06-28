PM remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

Today marks the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Tributes to our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. India is grateful to him for his rich contribution to national progress. He also made a mark as a great scholar and intellectual.”

Former PM Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from the year 1991 to 1996. He was also a renowned lawyer of the country. For his remarkable contributions to the nation, and revival of Indian Economy, he is often referred to as the ‘Father of Indian Economic Reforms’.