PM releases coin commemorating 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative stamp and a coin in the honour of Sant Mira Bai while participating in Sant Mirabai Janmotsav, a programme organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of medieval saint in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

He also took a walkthrough of an exhibition and witnessed a cultural programme.

The occasion marked the initiation of year-long programmes in the memory of Sant Mirabai.

Addressing a gathering, the prime minister expressed joy and gratitude to be in Braj Bhoomi and amongst the people of Braj. He paid rich tributes to the land and stressed its divine importance.

The prime minister bowed to Lord Krishna, Radha Rani, Mira Bai and all saints of Braj and praised the efforts of Hema Malini as a member of Parliament from Mathura and said she had completely immersed herself in the devotion of Lord Krishna.

Highlighting the connections of Lord Krishna and Mirabai with Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that it makes his visit to Mathura even more special. “Kanhiya of Mathura transformed to Dwarkadhish after visiting Gujarat”, he emphasized, adding Sant Mirabai ji who hailed from Rajasthan and filled the corridors of Mathura with love and affection spent her final days in Dwarka, Gujarat.

He underlined the fact that the people from Gujarat consider it the blessing of Dwarkadhish when they get the opportunity to visit Braj spread across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Modi also added that he had been a part of Uttar Pradesh since 2014 when he became the MP from Varanasi.

The prime minister said the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai is not merely a birth anniversary but “a celebration of the entire culture and tradition of love in India, a celebration of the thought that considers Nar and Narayan, Jeev and Shiv, devotee and the god as one”.

Modi recalled that Mirabai came from the land of sacrifice and valour, Rajasthan. He also pointed out that 84 ‘kos’ Braj Mandal is part of both Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. “Mirabai nurtured the consciousness of India with devotion and spiritualism. This event in her memory reminds us about the valour and sacrifice of India along with India’s Bhakti tradition as people of Rajasthan remained steadfast like a wall while protecting India’s culture and consciousness,” he added.

“Bharat has been devoted to Nari Shakti for aeons,” the prime minister remarked noting that it is the Brajwasis who have acknowledged it more than anybody else. In the land of Kanhaiya, the Prime Minister said, every welcome, address and felicitation begins with ‘Radhe Radhe’.

“Krishna’s name becomes complete only when prefixed with Radha”, Modi underlined. He credited these ideals to the contributions made by women towards nation-building and paving the way forward for society.

Underlining that Mirabai is a perfect example, the prime minister recited a couplet by her and explained the underlying message that whatever falls between the sky and the earth will eventually come to an end.