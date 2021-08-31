PM to release Commemorative coin on ISKCON founder Prabhupada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special Rs 125 commemorative coin marking the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of ISKCON, on Wednesday.

The coin will be released virtually at 4:30 pm by PM Modi through video conferencing, a PMO note giving details of the scheduled program stated here. Union Minister for Culture will also be present at the function.

Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON, also known as ‘Hare Krishna.’ He had penned numerous books teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to people across the world.

ISKCON has since played an important role in the spread of Vedic literature across the globe. The organisation has a mass following in countries across the world. It has also translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages.