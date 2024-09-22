PM reiterates govt’s commitment to protect rhinos

Reiterating the Union government’s commitment to protect rhinos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens on Sunday to visit Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The prime minister said it is a matter of pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. He extended his compliments to the individuals involved in the rhino conservation programme.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Today, on World Rhino Day, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years.

“It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he wrote.

World Rhino Day is celebrated annually on September 22 to raise awareness about the rhinos and the need to protect them.

Mr Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in March this year and became the first prime minister of the country to stay overnight in the park. He rode on elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park. He had then posted on X: “I am mesmerised with the beauty of Kaziranga. I got some unforgettable memories and these will remain with me forever. However, during the previous government’s regime this park lost its glory.”

“Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinos, but earlier these animals were killed. As many as 27 rhinos were killed in a very short period of time. When our government came into power, several measures were taken and in 2022, Assam recorded zero rhino poaching,” the prime minister further said.

According to Mr Modi, because of collective efforts, this feat could be achieved. “Kaziranga National Park is celebrating the golden jubilee year this time and I request people across the country to visit this UNESCO world heritage site,” the PM added.