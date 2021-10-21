Follow Us:
PM pays homage to police personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

SNS | New Delhi | October 21, 2021 1:33 pm

Narendra Modi, Police Commemoration Day

(Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

In a tweet, he said; “On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

