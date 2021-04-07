Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his message on World Health Day.

Following is the text of the Prime Minister’s message:

“The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It’s also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.”